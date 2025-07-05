A POCSO court in West Bengal’s Malda sentenced a TMC leader to life imprisonment for raping a 9-year-old girl during the 2021 post poll violence. Accused Rafikul Islam was convicted by the court on 2 July after he was found guilty, and the quantum of punishment was announced on 4 July.

The accused Rafikul Islam aka Bhelu was sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of ₹50,000/- for committing rape on a minor girl below 12 years of age. The court has also directed the state to pay ₹3 lakh to the victim from the ‘Victim Compensation Fund’.

This is the first case of conviction in the post-poll violence related cases investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Calcutta High Court, in its order dated August 19, 2021 had handed over the cases of murder and crimes against women, specifically rape or attempt to rape during the post poll violence, to the CBI for investigation.

One such case pertaining to the rape of a minor girl aged around 9 years was registered by CBI. Investigation had revealed that the victim minor girl was raped by a retired government school teacher, Rafikul Islam alias Bhelu in Malda. The accused lured the victim, who was playing in a mango orchard, with money and raped her on the evening of June 4, 2021.

The incident of rape was witnessed by the cousin of the victim who is also a minor girl aged around 10 years. Both the victim and the eye witness deposed strongly about the incident of rape before the trial court.