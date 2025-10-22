A female junior doctor was assaulted while on duty at Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital in Hospital in Howrah, West Bengal, by a mob including a TMC leader. The incident occurred around 5:30 PM, inside the antenatal (pregnancy) ward. The doctor was punched, slapped, and had her hair pulled by a large group.

Police acted quickly after the doctor’s complaint, checking the hospital’s CCTV footage. They have arrested three accused, a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader named Sheikh Hasibul, a traffic home guard named Sheikh Babulal and one Sheikh Samrat. Apart from the three arrests, three more people have been detained for questioning.

The incident took place after a pregnant woman from Kharia Maynapur was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon. The junior doctor told the patient’s relatives that she was unable to perform a full physical examination due to the patient’s medical complications, and that a senior doctor would be able to see her after 6 PM.

When the doctor moved to treat other patients, the patient’s family and attendants, a group of 10-12 people accompanying the pregnant woman became violent and stormed the ward.

Describing the incident, the doctor said that the men pushed her, twisted her arm, and hit her. The home guard, a relative of the patient, tried to threaten her by claiming he was a “police officer,” while another man, the TMC leader, warned her that she would not remain alive. They also threatened to rape her if she came out of the hospital.

The most alarming part was that the doctor was completely alone. No security guards were present during the assault. After seeing that the situation was going beyond control, the ward master informed the police outpost located within the hospital premises, and officials rushed to the spot.

The assaulted doctor was then taken to Uluberia police station, where she filed a formal written complaint. Acting on the complaint, the police detained the accused traffic home guard along with TMC leader Sheikh Hasibul. Sheikh Samrat was later arrested after identifying him on CCTV video.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of women doctors in the state. The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF) has demanded strict, exemplary punishment for the culprits.

The BJP also protested, demanding the harshest punishment. In response, the hospital management has promised to immediately increase security and install more CCTV cameras.