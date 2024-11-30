‘Hum do, humare chaar’: TMC Minister Siddiqullah, who opposed amendment to Waqf, now encourages population jihad

On Saturday (30th November), BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari shared a video of TMC Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury encouraging ‘population jihad’ as a solution to counter the imminent threat to China.

A Cabinet Minister in the Mamata-led-West Bengal government, Siddiqullah was seen propagating the idea of Hum Do Humare Chaar (We two and our 4 children).

“If we want to fight China, then, we will need to have a similar population,” he was seen rationalising the idea of population jihad (a systematic increase in demographic) despite India already outnumbering China in terms of population.

Meet Janab Siddiqullah Choudhury; Minister in Charge of Department of Mass Education Extension and Library Services.

The Mamata Ji Govt's Minister who recently said that he will “not allow” the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, is now propogating the idea of "Hum Do… pic.twitter.com/yTCbAf3Z7o — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) November 30, 2024

Siddiqullah Chowdhury, who opposes amendment to the Waqf Act, claimed that couples in rural areas want to have more children and the matter was not limited to being a Hindu or Muslim.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari shared a snippet of the TMC Minister’s statement and pointed out, “Unfortunately, a Senior Minister of the Mamata Ji’s Govt is asking “people” to have more kids. That too within the Vidhan Sabha.”

“This is alarm bells for West Bengal, the most densely populated State of India, where lakhs of Rohingyas have already settled down and the population of the minorities have exceeded 35%. Is this a camouflaged hint to a specific Community? Is this a veiled appeal for demographic overhaul?” he inquired.

Suvendu Adhikari has appealed to the Modi government to implement a nationwide Population control bill.