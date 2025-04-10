TMC minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury threatens to shut down Kolkata in protest against Waqf Bill, says he can arrange 10,000 people each in 50 places to block traffic

Trinamool Congress and Muslim organisations have been organising massive protests against the Waqf Amendment Act in West Bengal. TMC leader and minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury addressed a massive rally organised by the West Bengal chapter of Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind in Kolkata’s Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.

Demanding the immediate withdrawal of the amendment, the minister threatened to create massive traffic jams in Kolkata. Addressing the gathering, he said that if they want, they can easily bring Kolkata to a standstill by disrupting traffic.

‘If want to create jams in Kolkata, we can easily get groups of 2000 people in 50 places in Kolkata to block traffic,’ he said. Chowdhury further said, ‘we have not done it yet, but it will happen later. After the districts, we will tighten our grip on Kolkata. There will be 10,000 people each at 50 places in Kolkata. They will come, sit, and eat puffed rice, jaggery, and sweets, they won’t have to do anything else.

A clip of his comments in his speech was shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya on X.

The MLA from the Mangalkot constituency in Purba Bardhaman also accused the RSS and BJP of specifically targeting the Muslim community. He said that Muslim feel safer in West Bengal under TMC govt.

In his speech, Siddiqullah Chowdhury further said that he had received a phone call from the CM assuring that the Waqf Amendment Act won’t be implemented in West Bengal. He urged protesters to continue the movement till the Centre withdraws it, asking them to refrain from violence.

Siddiqullah Chowdhury has been leading protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the state for last several days. He has said that a letter signed by one crore people against the Act will be sent to PM Narendra Modi. Apart from being the state’s library minister, Siddiqullah is also the state president of Jamiyat Ulama-e-Hind.