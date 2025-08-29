On Thursday (28th August), Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra stirred the hornet’s nest by declaring that the Union Home Minister Amit must be beheaded and that his severed head be placed on the table for display.

Moitra made the controversial remarks while speaking about the infiltration of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into the Indian territory.

“I am asking if there is no one to protect our borders and people from other nations are entering India in lakhs and crores…If they are eyeing our mothers and sisters…If they are taking over our land..At first, Amit Shah’s head must be chopped off and put on the table,” she brazened out.

Mahua Moitra wanted to portray the menace of illegal immigration as a failure of the Union Home Ministry without conceding the fact that West Bengal is the favourite destination of infiltrators from Bangladesh.

“The Home Ministry and the Home Minister who cannot protect the borders of this country…The Prime Minister is himself saying that people from outside are coming here and preying on our mothers and sisters…” she continued her tirade.

Earlier this year, the Modi government had launched ‘Operation Pushback’ to get rid of the Rohingyas and illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who are living in India.

Mahua Moitra went on to demonise the BSF and suggest that illegal immigration is not an issue of the State.

“BSF is here. What is BSF doing? We (natives) remain fearful of the BSF. We do not see anyone infiltrating here (in Bengal),” she claimed.