TMC MP Saket Gokhale apologises to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri for defaming her with false allegations

On Tuesday, June 10, Rajya Sabha MP from TMC, Saket Gokhale issued a public apology to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri for leveling false allegations against her.

In his X post, Gokhale said, “I unconditionally apologise for having put out a series of tweets against Amb. Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri on 13th and 23rd June 2021. which tweets contained wrong and unverified allegations in relation to the purchase of property by Amb. Puri abroad, which I sincerely regret.”

Notably, in 2024, Delhi High Court had imposed Rs 50 Lakh fine on Saket Gokhale for defaming Lakshmi Puri, and had asked him to issue a public apology.

The defamation suit was filed by Lakshmi Puri after Saket Gokhale, in a series of tweets, claimed that Lakshmi Puri had bought property in Switzerland that was disproportionate to her income. Gokhale also named her husband, Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in his tweets.