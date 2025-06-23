On 23rd June, Trinamool Congress’s bypoll win in West Bengal’s Kaliganj was overshadowed by a crude bomb explosion that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl, Tamanna Khatun. The explosion took place in the Muslim-dominant Kaliganj during the vote count, in Barochandgar village in Nadia district, amid celebrations by the ruling party.

I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief.



Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 23, 2025

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief and promised strict action against those responsible, Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on TMC. In a post on X, he said that the party cannot celebrate without violence. He wrote, “TMC’s celebration ends with blood on its hands. Again.”

TMC’s celebration ends with blood on its hands. Again.



From TMC’s victory rally in Muslim-majority Kaliganj bypoll, bombs were hurled, and in the chaos, a little girl—Tamanna Khatun, a Class 4 student—was killed.



Let that sink in.



A child.

Murdered.

While TMC danced to the… https://t.co/AC7ghPNti2 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 23, 2025

Malviya accused TMC supporters of hurling bombs during their “victory dance,” which led to the death of the Class 4 student. Calling the party a “gang of vultures,” he questioned whether bloodshed was now the price of electoral wins in Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal.

The explosion cast a shadow over TMC candidate Alifa Ahmed’s landslide win.