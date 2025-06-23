Monday, June 23, 2025

TMC’s victory in Kaliganj marred by child’s death in bomb blast, BJP blames ruling party for bloodshed

On 23rd June, Trinamool Congress’s bypoll win in West Bengal’s Kaliganj was overshadowed by a crude bomb explosion that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl, Tamanna Khatun. The explosion took place in the Muslim-dominant Kaliganj during the vote count, in Barochandgar village in Nadia district, amid celebrations by the ruling party.

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief and promised strict action against those responsible, Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on TMC. In a post on X, he said that the party cannot celebrate without violence. He wrote, “TMC’s celebration ends with blood on its hands. Again.”

Malviya accused TMC supporters of hurling bombs during their “victory dance,” which led to the death of the Class 4 student. Calling the party a “gang of vultures,” he questioned whether bloodshed was now the price of electoral wins in Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal.

The explosion cast a shadow over TMC candidate Alifa Ahmed’s landslide win.

