On 18th May, top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Razaullah Nizamani alias Abu Saiullah was killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan’s Sindh province. He was wanted by Indian agencies for multiple deadly attacks in India. According to reports, he was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Matli, Badin district. His death comes as a major development amid the fight against Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Breaking: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist & Jamaat leader Razullah Nizamani alias Gazi Abu Saifullah shot dead by unknown gunmen near Matli Phalkara Chowk, in Pakistan's Sindh province.



Razaullah Nizamani was under government-provided security in Pakistan. He was fatally shot by unidentified assailants near a road crossing after leaving his residence in Matli, Sindh earlier this afternoon.

Abu Saiullah was a key conspirator in three major terrorist attacks in India. He was the mastermind behind the 2001 CRPF camp attack in Rampur, the Indian Science Congress assault in Bengaluru in 2005, and the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

He was reportedly living under the alias “Vinode Kumar” in Nepal and had married a local woman, Nagma Banu, silently coordinating Lashkar’s recruitment and logistics operations from there.

Recently, he shifted back to Pakistan and was working with LeT and its front Jamaat-ud-Dawa, both UN-proscribed terrorist organisations. He was operating from Matli, Badin in Sindh province. His focus remained on terror funding and recruitments.