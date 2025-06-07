Total active Covid cases cross 5000 in India, Kerala continues to be worst affected

Coronavirus is slowly making its entry back into India with the number of active cases crossing 5,000 on June 6. The number of cases has risen to 5,364 as of Friday, with 764 new cases and four deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Kerala continues to be the most affected state, recording 192 new cases, followed by Maharashtra with 107 cases. The total number of Covid cases from Kerala now stand at 1,679, with Maharashtra in second place with 1,276 cases. The number of deaths due to Covid in recent days has also risen to 18 with 1 death recorded on Friday.

Taking cognizance of the rise in cases, the central government has directed all states to maintain readiness for a potential surge in Covid-19 cases, and have asked them to focus on ensuring that adequate healthcare facilities and supplies are available in case of any increase in this number.