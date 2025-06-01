COVID-19 infection has made its entry back into India with the cases inching closer the 4000 mark. The COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the 3000 mark on Saturday and reached upto 3758 on Sunday, 1st June, as per the Covid-19 dashboard.

The highest number of active COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kerala with 1400 infections, with 64 new cases in a day. Therefore, Kerala’s share in national total is above 37%. However, the state also saw highest 131 cases of cures. It is followed by Maharashtra with 485 cases, Delhi with 436 cases, and Gujarat with 320 cases as per the data released by Union Health Ministry.

The number of infections reached above 200 in two states with 238 cases in Karnataka, and 287 cases in West Bengal. The sharpest daily increase in COVID-19 infections was recorded in West Bengal with active cases rising by 82 in a single day. Cases have been recorded in 27 states and UTs.

Screenshot of Covid-19 dashboard at the time of publishing this report

So far 28 people infected with COVID-19 have lost their lives across 10 states in the country. The highest number of deaths have been recorded in Kerala and Maharashtra with 7 deaths each. In Karnataka, 4 COVID-19 infected people lost their lives while 3 people died in Delhi and 2 people in Uttar Pradesh.

Situation being monitored, no need to worry: ICMR

Despite the upsurge in COVID-19 infections, the authorities has assured that there is no need to worry. As per reports, most people who died had other health complications. People with healthy immune system are at low risk even if they are infected, but people with chronic illnesses or recovering from surgeries remain in the high risk group.

The Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Rajiv Behl, said that the council is monitoring the COVID-19 situation across the country. “At this moment, overall, we should monitor, be vigilant but there is no cause to worry,” said Dr Behl.

He added that four subvariants of Omicron, LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB.1.8.1, have been found, with the first three being more prevalent in the caseload. The severity of infections is low with most patients receiving care at their homes.