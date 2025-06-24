“Touch me and I’ll cut you into 35 pieces”: Bride threatens groom on wedding night, runs away with lover days later

In Prayagraj’s Naini area, on the very first night of their marriage, the bride, Sitara, threatened the groom, Nishad, with a knife. She warned him, saying, “I belong to Aman. If you touch me, I’ll cut you into 35 pieces!” Out of fear, Nishad spent the next three nights huddled in a corner of the room.

According to reports, Nishad married Sitara from Karchhana Deeha on April 29, 2025. After their reception on May 2, Sitara revealed that she was in love with Aman and intended to live with him. The families came to know of the incident on May 3. The matter escalated to the village council and police station. Sitara promised in a settlement that she would leave Aman, but on the night of May 30, she climbed over the wall and eloped with her boyfriend Aman.

The distressed groom, Nishad, said he feared for his life. His mother and sister had raised concerns over Sitara’s chats and behavior. Both families have been frequenting the police station, but the police have termed it a “family dispute” and refused to register a formal case.