Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tral, Pulwama: Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists neutralised by security forces in ongoing encounter 

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists have been neutralised in the Nader village of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. As per reports, the three JeM terrorists are identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmed Bhat. They are all locals of the Pulwama district. 

The encounter in Nader village of Tral comes just two days after security forces hunted down three LeT terrorists in Keller of Shopian district. Two of them were identified to be Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi, both Shopian locals. Kuttay was wanted for injuring two German tourists and their driver at a resort in 2023. He was also behind the murder of a BJP Sarpanch in Heerpora, Shopian in May 2024. Shafi was wanted for killing a non-local labourer in Wachi, Shopian in 2024.

