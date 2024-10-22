‘Tremendous mental pressure, feeling helpless’: RG Kar victim’s father writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

On Tuesday, October 22, father of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata wrote a letter to union home minister Amit Shah.

The doctor’s father said in the letter that he and the victim’s mother have been going through “tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless”.

The victim’s father requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to meet them.

In the letter, the suffering father wrote, “I am father of Abhaya and I am writing to respectfully request an appointment with you at your convenience or any other location as you may suggest. After that heinous unforeseen incident happened to our daughter, we have been going through tremendous mental pressure and feeling helpless now.”

Notably, on August 9, a 31-year-old junior doctor was brutally raped and murdered in Kolkata, West Bengal, in the RG Kar Hospital. The horrific crime led to massive protests from the junior doctors in the state.