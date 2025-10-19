On 18th October (local time), President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced that the US military struck a drug smuggling submarine in the Caribbean that killed two, and two other suspects were sent back to their native Ecuador and Colombia.

Strike and repatriation

In a statement on social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the vessel was loaded with fentanyl and other narcotics and that two of four people on board were killed in the strike. He added that the operation took place on 17th October, and US officials said two surviving suspects were sent back to their native countries for detention and prosecution.

In a statement, President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, confirmed the repatriation of the Colombian suspect. He added that the suspect will be prosecuted according to law. Washington has not disclosed the vessel’s departure point.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route. U.S. Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics. There were four known narcoterrorists on board the vessel. Two of the terrorists were killed. At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore. The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their Countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Under my watch, the United States of America will not tolerate narcoterrorists trafficking illegal drugs, by land or by sea.”

Legal and diplomatic concerns

While the US has boasted about the development, legal and human rights experts have sharply criticised the event and questioned the legality of the strike. They have argued that summary killings, even of suspected traffickers, breach international law and deny due process.

Furthermore, they questioned why the US did not provide verifiable evidence that those who were killed were smugglers. They added that the campaign risks becoming extrajudicial. With the recent two killings, the death toll in similar strikes in the Caribbean reached 27 this year.

Regional context and questions

Semi-submersible vessels that have been built in clandestine jungle shipyards have been used to smuggle drugs from South America, particularly Colombia, across the Pacific. However, independent sources have not confirmed the claims made by Trump that such a submarine was smuggling fentanyl to the US. The strikes have intensified since September, raising concerns over possible legal and diplomatic fallouts. Regional governments have also demanded transparent investigations and full accountability immediately. Furthermore, there have been discussions in Washington about the scope of presidential authority to order lethal action.