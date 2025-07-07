Turkish company Çelebi’s plea against security clearance revocation dismissed

During India-Pakistan conflict following Operation Sindoor, Turkey openly supported Pakistan in every which way, leading to widespread anti-Turkey sentiments in India. One of the companies affected by this was Çelebi Aviation, that handled high-security tasks at eight Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Their contract was cancelled after Turkey’s open support to Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict. They filed a legal case disputing that.

Now, Justice Sachin Datta, of Delhi High Court has dismissed the petitions filed by Çelebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, which manage ground handling and cargo operations at several Indian airports.