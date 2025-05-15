Questions raised on Turkish company Çelebi handling high security areas and cargo at multiple Indian airports after Operation Sindoor

An anti-Turkey sentiment has been building in India in the aftermath of the recent military hostilities between India and Pakistan, in which Turkey openly supported Pakistan and provided military assistance to it.

After the boycott of Turkish products by Indian vendors and the mass cancellation of trips to Turkey by Indian tourists, now a Turkish joint-venture company, Çelebi Aviation, that handles high-security tasks at eight Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, is facing the heat.

The Turkish company is likely to come under the scanner as the Indian government is reportedly reviewing its financial relations, which are directly linked to national security, as per reports.

On Tuesday (13th May), Shiv Sena leader Murji Patel reportedly led a delegation to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), urging that their association with Celebi NAS Airport Services should be terminated. Celebi entered the Indian landscape in 2008 through a joint venture at the Mumbai International Airport, where it provided ground handling services. In a year, Celebi officially registered its operations in India under two entities- Celebi Airport Services India for ground handling and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India for cargo services at New Delhi International Airport.

Celebi manages around 58,000 flights and 5,40,000 tons of cargo in India annually. The company has access to the most sensitive areas of the airport since it manages practically everything from passenger services and load control to flight operations and ramp services. It also handles general aviation services, cargo and postal services, warehouses and bridge operations. Though the company is registered in India and its staff members undergo background checks, its Turkish roots and the extent of its hold on Indian airports and the associated possibility of a national security threat have become a cause of concern for India in light of Turkey’s role in the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Erdogan’s daughter partially owns Celebi

Furthermore, part of the company is reportedly owned by Sumeyye Erdogan, the daughter of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Sumeyye Erdogan is married to Selçuk Bayraktar, whose company produces Bayraktar drones, which were used by Pakistan against India in the latest military confrontations. Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India at New Delhi International Airport reportedly overlooks the VVIP technical area where electronic intelligence aircraft are stationed. Besides, the Prime Minister’s VIP aircraft also reportedly comes into its vicinity.

Celebi granted security clearance under the UPA after the 26/11 attacks

According to Aviation consultant Sanjay Lazar, Celebi was given security clearance after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks under the UPA government. “The Turks were granted security clearance, ironically at the peak of post 26-11 events, when the UPA govt was in power. Many Aviation trade unions affiliated to the Shiv Sena, under late Balasaheb Thackerayji, had vigorously opposed the entry of Celebi Nas as ground handlers at airports across India, being sensitive in nature. We even had morchas, etc, at CSMIA back then. The then UPA Govt & their famous Aviation Minister ignored all the protests & allowed them in as one of the listed operators at Mumbai airport. Since then, whenever the issue has surfaced due to India-Turkey problems, they have tried to cover up their Turkish ownership by talking about the parent being owned by Private equity companies,” Lazar wrote on X.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s relations with India have spiralled down. Even though India provided relief material, personnel assistance and medical supplies to Turkey under Operation Dost after a massive earthquake ravaged the country in 2023, it chose to side with Pakistan against India during the recent military hostilities between the two countries by providing drones and personnel. Not just Turkish drones, but Turkish personnel were also present on Pakistani soil, providing technical help, during Pakistan’s drone attacks against India between May 7 and 10.

Celebi Aviation Holdings reportedly conducts 25% of its business with Indian airlines and the remaining 75% with foreign airlines. The company has been attempting to expand its operations in India; as a result, in 2016, it expressed interest in acquiring Air India’s ground handling unit, the Air India Airport Services Limited (AIASL).