UAE likely to reject PCB request to host PSL games amid India-Pakistan tensions

The PCB’s plan to shift the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches to the UAE is likely to fall through, with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) expected to reject the request amid rising India-Pakistan tensions.

A source close to the ECB revealed the board is “unlikely to approve” hosting the PSL, citing security concerns and potential diplomatic fallout. “Hosting PSL could be seen as siding with the PCB,” the source said, adding that the board is wary of jeopardizing its close ties with the BCCI.

The PCB had earlier announced that the final eight matches—originally scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore—would now be held in the UAE, with match dates and venues to be announced later. On Thursday, it even cancelled the Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings clash in Rawalpindi.

Tensions flared after India launched missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK, two weeks after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26.

The UAE, which has hosted multiple IPL seasons, the 2021 T20 World Cup, and is home to the ICC headquarters led by Jay Shah, is treading cautiously. “The South Asian expat community here is cricket-loving but diverse. PSL in this climate could risk social unrest,” the source warned.