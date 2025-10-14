The 2020 Delhi anti-Hindu riots accused Sharjeel Imam has withdrawn his application before the Karkardooma court seeking interim bail on Tuesday (14th October). Imam had filed the application for interim bail before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Advocate Ahmad Imbrahim, appearing for Imam, prayed for the withdrawal of the plea, apprising the court that Imam’s regular bail plea is pending before the Supreme Court. He said that the top court is the proper forum for filing the interim bail application. Allowing Imam’s request, ASJ Sameer Bajpai asked him to file an application to the effect.

In the interim bail application, Imam sought bail from 15th to 29th October to contest the Bihar Assembly polls, in which he plans to contest as an independent candidate from the Bahadurganj constituency in Kishanganj district of Bihar. In his bail plea, Imam, a native of Kako village in the Jehanabad district, referred to himself as a “political prisoner and a student activist”.

“That since the Applicant is a political prisoner and a student activist, he is willing to contest elections from his home state, Bihar, which is scheduled to take place in 2 phases from 10.10.2025 to 16.11.2025,” his plea stated. “That it is pertinent to mention that the Applicant is contesting as an independent candidate and is not associated with any political party. There is no one to take care of and make arrangements for his nomination and campaign for the elections, except his younger brother, who is also currently looking after his ailing mother and providing for his family,” the plea added.

Imam has been in incarceration since 2020 after he was arrested for conspiring in the 2020 anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. He has been charged with sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, imputations prejudicial to national integration, and public mischief under the Indian Penal Code, and indulging in unlawful activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. On September 2, 2025, his bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court. Challenging the Delhi High Court order, he moved the Supreme Court, where his appeal is pending.