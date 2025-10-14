Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, who has been in jail for more than five years, has moved a Delhi court asking for interim bail to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. He is an accused in the conspiracy case of 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

He has filed the application for interim bail before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Courts for contesting election as an Independent candidate from Bahadurganj constituency in Kishanganj district of Bihar. He is a native of Kako village in Jehanabad district In the application, Mr. Imam said he is a “political prisoner and a student activist” and is willing to contest polls from his home State, Bihar.

The Bahadurganj seat is currently represented by Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi, who was elected in 2020 on an AIMIM ticket, but switched to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In his application, Imam described himself as a “political prisoner and student activist” and said he is not linked with any political party. There is no one to take care of and make arrangements for his nomination and campaign for the elections, except his younger brother, who is also currently looking after his ailing mother and providing for his family.”

“The nomination process for the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly elections begins on 13th October and ends on 20th October. Therefore, it is important for me to be physically present in my constituency to file my nomination and make necessary campaign arrangements,” his plea stated. Imam has requested a 14-day interim bail to allow him to file his nomination papers.

The state assembly elections are scheduled in two phases, on 6th November and 11th November, the results of which will be declared on 14th November.

Sharjeel Imam had earlier been denied regular bail by the Delhi High Court on 2nd September, in the same case last month. His appeal against that order is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

Imam was arrested in January 2020 on charges of making inflammatory speeches during the anti-CAA protests and has since remained in custody as the case, which falls under multiple charges including sedition and UAPA, continues to move through the courts.