Saturday, April 12, 2025

‘This looks like a game’: Congress leader Udit Raj gives clean chit to terrorist Tahawwur Rana

On Friday (11th April), Congress leader Udit Raj courted controversy after he attempted to give a ‘clean chit’ to Tahawwur Rana, the Islamic terrorist behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

While trying to downplay the extradition of Rana to India, he suggested a deep-seated conspiracy in designating the 26/11 terrorist as the ‘main accused.’

The Congress leader further attempted to trivialise India’s diplomatic victory as a ‘game (Khel)’.

While speaking to the media, Udit Raj brazened out, “This seems like a game to me. Back in 2011, when the UPA government was in power, the entire investigation file was handed over to the U.S., and David Headley was identified as the main accused. Although Tahawwur Rana was considered a conspirator, he wasn’t seen as playing such a major role.”

