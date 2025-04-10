OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Thursday, April 10, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

He is Canadian: Pakistan distances itself from 26/11 terror accused ex-Pakistan Army doctor Tahawwur Rana after his extradition to India

Rana is being extradited to India, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take custody of him upon arrival.

ANI
Tahawwur Rana - Image Source: TOI

Pakistan has distanced itself from the 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana and said that it is “very clear” that he is of Canadian nationality.

Rana is being extradited to India, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take custody of him upon arrival. Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan responded to a question about Rana’s extradition to India,saying, “Tahawwur Rana has not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades. His Canadian nationality is very clear.”

Notably, Pakistan does allow its citizens who have migrated to Canada to have dual citizenship.

The US Secretary of State had signed the surrender warrant authorizing Rana’s extradition to Indian authorities on February 11. Rana’s legal counsel subsequently filed an emergency stay motion seeking to challenge that order. On April 7, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Rana’s petition for a stay of his extradition.

The Indian government has been seeking his extradition for years, and the US Supreme Court’s recent decision has paved the way for his transfer to India. According to the NIA, the government registered a case on November 11, 2009, at the NIA Police Station New Delhi as Case RC-04/2009/NIA/DL under various sections.

“As per the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs order No. 11034/10/ 2009-IS.VI dated 11/11/ 2009 National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case on 11/11/2009 at NIA Police Station, New Delhi as Case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI under sections 121A of IPC, Section 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 6(2) SAARC Convention (Suppression of Terrorism) Act against 1) David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani (US Citizen), 2) Tahawwur Hussain Rana (Canadian citizen) and others,” the NIA stated.

The NIA stated that the accused David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani and Tahawwur Hussain Rana were arrested by law enforcement agencies in the USA in their case.

“NIA sent Extradition Requests to USA for extradition of accused persons David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana, which are still pending for execution by the authorities of USA. A letter Rogatory (letter of request for assistance in investigation) has been furnished to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and a reply is awaited from them. After completion of investigation, charge sheet has been filed in the Court of Hon’ble Special Judge, NIA, Patiala House, New Delhi on December 24, 2011 against all 9 accused persons uunder sections 120 B, read with 121, 121A, 302, 468 and 471 Indian Penal Code and sections 16,18 & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” the NIA stated.

Rana’s extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

