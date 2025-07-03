Ujjain: Sahil Sheikh meets a girl online, blackmails and rapes her in a hotel, arrested

Police arrested a man named Sahil Sheikh on Tuesday (1st July) after he was caught with a young woman in a hotel in Ghinoda village of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh. The woman accused Sahil of blackmailing and raping her. A case has been filed against Sahil under sections 64(2)(j), 64(2)(m), 351(2), and 49 of the BNS. Hotel manager Yusuf has also been named as an accused in the case.

Police station in-charge Dhansingh Nalwaya said that the woman met Sahil Sheikh through social media about 2 years ago. The woman got engaged 6 months ago, but the accused kept calling her despite her refusal. Threatening to send her photos to her future in-laws, Sahil forcibly took her to the hotel and raped her. However, he was caught after members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal reached the hotel after getting the information that Sahil was there with a woman.

He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Khachraud on Wednesday (2nd July) and was sent to judicial custody for 2 days.