Ujjain Love Jihad: Jafar and his friend were blackmailing a minor Hindu girl, members of Hindu group thrash them, case registered

Members of Bajrang Dal made a plan using the girl to lure Jafar to the Premchhaya complex. When he and his friend arrived, the group began to beat them

OpIndia Staff
The accused were blackmailing the minor Hindu girl (CC-Hindustan)

Two Muslim men were beaten by a crowd including workers of a Hindu organization at the Premchhaya complex in Ujjain on Saturday, June 28. The activists alleged that one of the man had trapped a minor girl in a love jihad. One of the them had recorded her objectionable video and threatened to make it viral. He was also pressuring her to meet at his friend’s room.

According to Bajrang Dal worker Rishabh, the accused Jafar, a resident of KD Gate, was friends with a minor Hindu girl. After her engagement was fixed, Jafar allegedly began threatening her and pressuring her to come to his friend’s room. When the girl resisted, he threatened to make a video viral. He was pressuring her to meet at his friend’s room. She then approached Bajrang Dal and narrated the incident.

Members of the Hindu organization reportedly made a plan, using the girl to lure Jafar to the Premchhaya complex. Jafar arrived around 2:30 PM with his friend, Murdu shah (a resident of Loha Pul). Workers who were present at the spot immediately began beating both men. A crowd gathered during the incident, and several people recorded videos of the beatdown.

Dewasgate police station has registered a case against the accused under the section 64, 75(2), 78 and 351(2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), section 3(i) and 3(ii) of POCSO Act and section 3(2) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Acroachism) Act, 1989.

Surge in Love Jihad cases in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a spike in love jihad cases over the past few months, with several incidents reported from cities including Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, and Jabalpur.

In Bhopal, multiple women came forward accusing men of hiding their religious identity to enter relationships, later subjecting them to sexual exploitation and blackmail.

A disturbing case from Ujjain involved a gang of seven individuals accused of filming obscene videos of Hindu girls and forcing them into conversion. In Indore, a woman filed a police complaint stating she was tricked into a relationship under a false name and later threatened when she refused to convert.

In Indore Congress councilor Anwar Qadri was paying money to Muslim boys for trapping Hindu girls in Love Jihad.

Another case in Jabalpur made headlines when an interfaith couple faced severe social backlash and threats. Families of the victims allege a pattern of pre-planned deceit under the guise of romance. The recurring nature of these cases has sparked public concern across the state.

