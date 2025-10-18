The British Parliament on Thursday (16th October) condemned the incidents of violence against the Hindu minorities of Bangladesh based on certain reports on persecution faced by them in the country. The govt also pledged continued engagement with the interim government in government to ensure the protection of human rights and religious freedom.

The development followed a discussion at the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the British Hindus, where a report by Isight UK highlighted the persecution, oppression and killings of Hindus in Bangladesh. The report also detailed the instances of destruction of Hindu temples and the burning down of properties, often with Hindu families trapped inside. The House of Commons issued the statement in this regard after Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman raised the issue citing the Isight UK report.

MP Bob Blackman, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Hindus, drew the attention of the British Parliament towards the plight of the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. “Next week, Hindus, Sikhs and Jains will be celebrating Diwali, followed by the Hindu New Year. Unfortunately, in Bangladesh, that’s not the case. On Tuesday, at the All-Party Parliamentary Group for British Hindus, we received a Report from Insight UK, talking about the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. They persecuted, oppressed and killed. Their temples are destroyed, and their properties are being literally burned down with members of the household in them. So, could we have a statement from a Government Minister on what action we are going to take to safeguard minorities in Bangladesh when they are suffering from severe oppression?” said the Conservative Party MP.

In a post on X, Blackman wrote, “Diwali is a time of celebration, where light triumphs over darkness. However, Hindu’s in Bangladesh will not be celebrating. They face persecution, violence, and the destruction of their temples and homes. I’ve called on the Govt to take action on this”.

Large scale violence was unleashed on the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina regime through a violent uprising in August last year. Within merely three days of the fall of the Hasina government, at least 205 attacks on Hindu temples, shops and businesses were reported in Bangladesh.