Ukraine carries out biggest ever swarm drone attack on multiple Russian airfields, claims over 40 aircraft damaged or destroyed deep inside Russia

Ukraine on 1 June carried out a large-scale attack on multiple airbases in Russia, causing substantial damage. As per Ukrainian officials, they used swarms of FPV drones to target the airfields which were already placed near the target airfields.

Ukrainian sources claim the assault damaged or destroyed over 40 aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, and at least one A-50 airborne early warning aircraft. The attacks targeted four key Russian airbases: Belaya, Diaghilevo, Olenya and Ivanovo, deep inside Russian territory.

Ukrainian drones are attacking two Russian strategic bomber bases thousands of kilometers from Ukraine.



There are reports on damage to aircraft and infrastructure.



Olenya airbase in Murmansk Oblast about 2,000 km from Ukraine,

Belaya

As per reports, the swarm drones were smuggled into Russia and positioned in close proximity to the air bases. This allowed Ukrainian forces to precisely navigate the drones to hit the planes parked in the airfields.

Ukraine has struck multiple strategic bombers in Olenya, Murmansk oblast, 1800 km from Ukraine. This is one of the most successful drone strikes against against Russian air bases in the entire war. The extent of the damage is yet unclear, but I can already say it's significant.

Kyiv Post called it a black day for Russia, quoting one Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) official as saying, “Our drones are now reaching far into the enemy’s rear, where the planes that drop bombs on our civilians take off. Their impunity is over.”

Ukraine launch drone strikes on multiple Russian air bases, military planes targeted. Russian bloggers are calling it "Russian Pearl Harbor"

Videos posted on social media show multiple planes on fire and smoke inside the Russian airbases. Russian bloggers reportedly are calling it “Russian Pearl Harbor”.