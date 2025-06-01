Sunday, June 1, 2025

Ukraine carries out biggest ever swarm drone attack on multiple Russian airfields, claims over 40 aircraft damaged or destroyed deep inside Russia

Ukraine on 1 June carried out a large-scale attack on multiple airbases in Russia, causing substantial damage. As per Ukrainian officials, they used swarms of FPV drones to target the airfields which were already placed near the target airfields.

Ukrainian sources claim the assault damaged or destroyed over 40 aircraft, including Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 bombers, and at least one A-50 airborne early warning aircraft. The attacks targeted four key Russian airbases: Belaya, Diaghilevo, Olenya and Ivanovo, deep inside Russian territory.

As per reports, the swarm drones were smuggled into Russia and positioned in close proximity to the air bases. This allowed Ukrainian forces to precisely navigate the drones to hit the planes parked in the airfields.

Kyiv Post called it a black day for Russia, quoting one Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) official as saying, “Our drones are now reaching far into the enemy’s rear, where the planes that drop bombs on our civilians take off. Their impunity is over.”

Videos posted on social media show multiple planes on fire and smoke inside the Russian airbases. Russian bloggers reportedly are calling it “Russian Pearl Harbor”.

