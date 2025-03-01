Ukrainian MP calls for Zelensky’s impeachment following his argument with Donald Trump

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky has called for the impeachment of President Volodymyr Zelensky following a heated exchange between Zelensky, US President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance during a meeting at the White House on Friday, February 28.

“The events of the past hours, the public humiliation of Zelensky at the White House, Trump’s acknowledgment of Zelensky’s diplomatic failure, and Ukraine’s loss of unconditional US support, have marked the final act of the regime’s collapse. But Zelensky has not only failed in foreign policy, he has driven the country into a state where anyone who disagrees with his course faces repression”, Dubinsky wrote.

Notably, Zelensky engaged in a public argument with US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance during his visit to the White House. United States has been funding Ukraine in their war against Russia so this behaviour by Zelensky came across as bizarre to most observers.