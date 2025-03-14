UN judge and ‘human rights fellow’ found guilty of human trafficking and modern slavery by UK court

Lydia Mugambe, a Ugandan High Court judge who has served as UN judge too, has been convicted in the UK for over charges of human trafficking and modern slavery. Judge Mugambe was found guilty of violating immigration rules, deceitfully briging a woman into the UK and forcing her to do household chores and childcare work for her without proper payment.

Mugambe also allegedly prevented the woman from seeking gainful employment elsewhere. A jury in Oxford held the verdict that Mugambe has been foud. guilty of multiple offenses, including witness intimidation, forced labour and illegal immigration.

Ironically, Mugambe was once ‘Human Rights fellow’ at Columbia University. A former High Court judge in Uganda, Mugambe in 2023 became a judge on the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

Mugambe also conspired with Ugandan diplomat John Leonard Mugerwa in a shady ‘quid pro quo’ deal to illegally bring the woman to UK with her, so that she could use her as an unpaid maid and care giver for her family.

During her arrest, Mugambe tried to claim that she has diplomatic immunity and cannot be prosecuted in the UK