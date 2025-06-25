Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Union Cabinet remembers the dark days of Emergency, resolves to uphold the Constitution in its democratic and federal spirit

The Union Cabinet on June 25 passed a resolution to commemorate the sacrifices of those who resisted the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975. On the 50th anniversary of the day when Emergency was imposed, the Union Cabinet under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi observed a two-minute silence and took an oath to always uphold the constitution in its democratic and federal spirit. 

The Union Cabinet paid tributes to the exemplary courage of the countless individuals whose right to freedom was taken away and who continued a valiant resistance to the Emergency’s excesses despite the hardships they faced.

The Union Cabinet, in its resolution, also noted that the Emergency was an attempt at subversion of the spirit of Indian Constitution, a subversion which began in 1974 with a heavy-handed attempt at crushing the Navnirman Andolan and Sampoorna Kranti Abhiyan.

