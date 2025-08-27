Union Govt to issue ₹100 commemorative silver coin on the occasion of birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, finance ministry issues gazette notification

The Government of India has announced the issue of a commemorative coin of ₹100 denomination to mark the birth centenary of legendary singer, lyricist, and cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The Ministry of Finance notified the decision through the Gazette on August 26, 2025, under the provisions of the Coinage Act, 2011.

According to the notification, the coin will be circular in shape, measuring 44 millimeters in diameter with 200 serrations on its edge. It will be made of pure silver with a pureness of 99.9 percent. The coin will weigh 40 grams, with a permissible variation of up to 0.005 grams.

Assam Chief Minister shared the notification on X, calling it a “A timeless recognition for Dr Bhupen Hazarika.” He said, “Glad to share the the Ministry of Finance has issued the official gazette notification for issuance of a ₹100 commemorative coin on the special occasion of the birth centenary of the Bharat Ratna. Gratitude to Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji for always giving Sudhakantha the due recognition he deserves and making his centenary celebrations even special.”

The obverse side of the coin will feature the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the center, flanked by the inscriptions “सत्यमेव जयते” and “भारत” in Hindi, and “INDIA” in English. It will also display the rupee symbol and the denomination “100” in international numerals. The reverse side will carry the image of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, along with inscriptions in both Hindi and English reading “डॉ. भूपेन हाजरिका की जन्म शताब्दी” and “BIRTH CENTENARY OF DR. BHUPEN HAZARIKA.” The year “2025” will also be inscribed below the image of Dr. Hazarika in international numerals.

This commemorative coin honors Dr. Hazarika’s immense contribution to Indian music, literature, and cinema, celebrating his centenary year with a fitting national tribute.