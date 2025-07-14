Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates India’s second-longest cable-stayed bridge in Shivamogga, Karnataka 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, July 14, inaugurated India’s second-longest cable-stayed bridge connecting the towns of Kalasavalli and Ambargondlu in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

Constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 472 crores by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the 2.2-km-long cable stayed bridge over the backwaters of the Sharavathi river connects parts of the district that were disconnected after the construction of the Linganamakki dam in the 1960s.

Inaugurated India’s second-longest cable-stayed bridge, the 6-kilometre-long Sharavathi Bridge, in the presence of Union Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad Ji, former Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri @BSYBJP Ji, MPs, MLAs, and senior officials today in… pic.twitter.com/bKArY5RkRC — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 14, 2025

“The bridge is set to significantly enhance connectivity for numerous villages in the Sagar and Hosanagara taluks, while also improving access to prominent pilgrimage sites such as the Sigandur Chowdeshwari and Kollur Mookambika temples”, Gadkar posted on X.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa and many other MPs and MLAs were present during the event.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, however, has claimed that the inauguration has been done in violation of protocols. He added that he had written to Gadkari asking him to postpone the inauguration event, but his request was not considered.

