US carries out strikes on 3 nuclear sites in Iran amid conflict with Israel, President Trump says it was ‘spectacular military success’

On Saturday (21st June), Donald Trump announced that the United States carried out attacks on 3 nuclear sites in Iran amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President declared, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space.”

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors,” he added.

Screengrab of the post on Truth Social

“There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Donald Trump declared.

#FLASH : US President Donald Trump in a media address on Sunday said no military could have done what US military has done. He also said that future attacks on Iran will be far greater if they don’t make peace.



Reports : @MakhdoomiEmaad pic.twitter.com/PTNFe9wykX — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) June 22, 2025

In a televised address from the Oval Office, US President announced, “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. The strikes were a spectacular military success.”

“If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” he warned.