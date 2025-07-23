UP ATS busts fake embassy of ‘West Arctica’ and ‘Lodonia’ in Ghaziabad, conman arrested with fake diplomatic number plates

UP ATS has busted a fake embassy being operated in Ghaziabad by a conman named Harsh Vardhan Jain. As per reports, Jain was running an an illegal ‘Embassy of West Arctica’ by taking a rented house in Kavinagar.

Jain had reportedly identified himself to locals as the Ambassador of multiple imaginary countries like ‘West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, Lodonia, ’ etc and was using fake ‘diplomatic’ number plates in cars.

The ATS has found 12 diplomatic passports of micronation countries. Forged documents with the seal of Ministry of External Affairs and many more incriminating documents from Jain’s possession.

Two forged PAN cards, 34 seals of different countries and companies, 2 forged press cards, Rs 44,70,000 in cash and foreign currency of many countries have also been seized by the ATS.

ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh has informed that the documents of many private companies have also beein found. The ATS has launched a detailed probe into the incident. Jain is suspected of conning many persons using his fake credentials.