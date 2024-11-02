A video of the Congress District President of Baghpat flashing his private parts and allegedly groping a woman has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the Congress leader, Yunus Chaudhary, is seen in a compromising situation even as the woman could be heard resisting him.

In the video, Chaudhary appears to expose himself and make advances toward the woman, who looks visibly uncomfortable. She can be heard pleading with him, saying, “Please don’t do it… mom will come… this isn’t right… wait a minute… I’m afraid my mom will come.”

ये हैं बागपत, यूपी के कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष युनूस चौधरी। पहले एक महिला को प्राइवेट पार्ट दिखाते हैं, फिर उसके साथ अश्लील हरकत करते हैं। वो कहती है…मामी आ जाएंगी, छोड़ दीजिए, रहने दीजिए… pic.twitter.com/X2Rr1BU4Xv — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 2, 2024

The video’s emergence sparked turmoil within the Congress party. In his defence, Chaudhary claimed it was a conspiracy by political opponents, alleging that the video was edited and circulated to malign him.

He mentioned that he has verbally requested the police to identify those responsible for circulating the video, although he has not yet filed a formal complaint. Some other Congress leaders commented that they were unaware of any such video but stated that an investigation would be conducted, and further steps would follow based on the findings.

However, the party’s high command took quick action and immediately removed district president Yunus Chaudhary from his position. The state president issued a letter announcing this action.