UP: Shariq stabs Shahnawaz and Junaid to death in Moradabad, the three friends were drinking together when they started arguing over ₹20

An argument among three friends over ₹20 led to the murder of two by the third friend in Katghar area of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Friday night, and a case has been registered against Sariq for stabbing Shahnawaz and Junaid.

The three friends, Shariq, Shahnawaz alias Bablu and Junaid, residents of Asatalpura, went to the Gulabbari of the Katghar area at around 10 PM on Friday. Their, they started drinking at a liquor shop. However, at around 1 AM, a dispute broke out over payment for the drinks.

As per reports, the dispute was over just ₹20. As the argument escalated, Shariq took out a sharp knife and stabbed Shahnawaz and Junaid. Shahnawaz died on the spot while Junaid was seriously injured. Shariq fled from the spot after stabbing them.

When informed, the families of the two victims and the police arrived at the spot, and critically injured Junaid was taken to the district hospital. But he died during the treatment.

SP City Kumar Ran Vijay Singh said that an FIR has been registered against Shariq and police teams are working on nabbing him. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem.