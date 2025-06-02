Monday, June 2, 2025

US: 11 injured in mass stabbing attack at a homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon

In a mass stabbing incident at a men’s homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon in the US, 11 people were brutally stabbed. The injured have been rushed to a hospital. The suspect has been taken into custody.

The incident took place at the Union Gospel Mission on Commercial Street Northeast in downtown Salem on Sunday evening, according to police.

The Salem Police Department said in a statement, “11 victims were transported to Salem Health for medical treatment, each with varying types of injuries. Their status at present is unknown. The male suspect in the incident is in custody.”

