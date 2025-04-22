US and India finalised terms for trade deal: US Vice President JD Vance says a day after meeting PM Modi

United States’ Vice President JD Vance, who is currently visiting India, has said that his country and India have finalised terms for a trade deal. JD Vance made this statement a day after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“America and India have officially finalized the terms of reference for the trade negotiations,” JD Vance said. Notably, this statement comes just weeks after the reciprocal tariffs have been enforced by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at an event in Jaipur during his India visit, Vance said, “Our administration seeks trade partners on the basis of fairness and of shared national interests. We want to build relationships with our foreign partners who respect their workers, who do not suppress their wages to boost exports, but respect the value of their labour.”

He added, “We want partners that are committed to working with America to build things, not just allowing themselves to become a conduit for trade and shipping others’ goods. And, finally, we want to partner with people and countries who recognise the historic nature of the moment we are in. Of the need to come together and build something completely new, a system of global trade that is balanced, one that is open and one that is stable and fair.”