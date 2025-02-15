US Army pauses recruitment of transgenders in the Military

The United States Army has officially announced that they will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military. The decision comes after President Trump signed an executive order banning transgender ideology and use of “invented pronouns” among troops.

Announcing the decision, US Army posted on X, “The #USArmy will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members.”

They further added, “Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused.”

“Individuals with gender dysphoria have volunteered to serve our country and will be treated with dignity and respect”, they concluded.

Earlier, while signing the executive order, President Trump had said that the presence of transgenders in the military affects its readiness.