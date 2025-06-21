US: Assassin who killed 2 senior politicians in Minnesota says Governor Tim Walz wanted him to kill Senator Amy Klobuchar

In Minnesota, US, 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter was arrested on the charges of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband, Mark Hortman. He also allegedly shot state Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in their nearby Champlin home in a related attack.

Now, a letter from Boelter has come to light where he has alleged that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz asked him to kill Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. As per Boelter, Walz wanted to run for the Senator seat from Minnesota.

Notably, Democrat Tim Walz was the running mate of Kamala Harris during the 2024 US Presidential elections.

The letter, which is one and a half pages long, is mostly incoherent and hints that the assassin may not be mentally very stable.