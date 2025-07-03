At least 4 people were killed and 14 others injured in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night (local time) outside the Artis Lounge nightclub in Chicago’s River North neighbourhood.

As per reports, at around 11 pm on Wednesday, a dark SUV reportedly drove by the nightclub on the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue, where three individuals inside the vehicle opened fire on a crowd gathered outside. The crowd had just exited the club after an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz. The vehicle immediately fled the scene, police said.

The deceased included two men, one a 24-year-old who was shot in the chest and another a 25-year-old who was shot in the head, both of whom died at Stroger Hospital. An 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after they were shot in the chest.

The victims who sustained injuries range from 21 to 32 years old, and have been admitted to hospitals. Authorities said four of the injured are in serious to critical condition.

No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to search for the three suspects.

Notably, the same block was the site of another mass shooting in November 2022, when the venue was known as Hush Lounge. That incident left one dead and three injured. Following that event, the city closed Hush Lounge, and Artis Lounge later opened at the same location.