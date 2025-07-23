US-funded contraceptives worth around $10 million meant for poor nations to be burnt in France, Trump admin refuses NGO’s offer to pay for distribution without USAID branding

U.S.-funded contraceptives worth nearly $10 million meant to be distributed by now disbanded USAID in poor countries will be burnt. The contraceptives, comprising implants, pills, and intrauterine devices intended for low-income nations, are stocked in Belgium, and will be sent to France for incineration, as per a report by Reuters.

The supplies have been stranded in a warehouse in Geel since January, following President Trump’s freeze of foreign aid and the shutdown of USAID. The Trump administration has even refused offers to distribute the contraceptives without the USAID branding.

The U.S. government will spend $160,000 to transport the stock to France and incinerate the same at a facility that handles medical waste. The supplies, worth $9.7 million, are due to expire between April 2027 and September 2031. Belgian officials engaged in discussions with U.S. authorities to explore alternative approaches, including temporary relocation of the supplies, but failed to reach an agreement.

U.S. lawmakers have already introduced two bills this month aimed at halting the destruction. However, the legislation is unlikely to pass in time to prevent the incineration.

The United Nations’ sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) and NGOs such as MSI Reproductive Choices offered to pay for repackaging and shipping the contraceptives to the countries where they are needed, but U.S. officials declined.

“We were told that the U.S. government would only sell the supplies at the full market value,” said Sarah Shaw, Associate Director of Advocacy at MSI Reproductive Choices. However, she said he felt that the offer was rejected not because of money, but because of Trump administrations opposition to abortion.

As per some reports, the rejection was based on the Mexico City policy, reinstated by Trump in January, which bars U.S. aid tied to any organization that provides abortion services.