“US gained nothing,” says Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei on the recent attacks on Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared today that the country will never bow to the United States, warning that any future acts of aggression would carry a heavy price. This was his first statement since the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, which came after the U.S. struck three nuclear sites in Iran and Tehran responded with an attack on a U.S. base in Qatar.

“The American president indicated in one of his statements that Iran must surrender. Surrender! It is no longer a question of enrichment, nor the nuclear industry, but of the surrender of Iran. Such an event (surrender) will never happen. It will never happen,”Khamenei said in a speech on television.

The Islamic Republic has access to the main US centers in the region and can take action whenever needed in a significant matter. Such actions can be repeated in the future too. If any aggression takes place, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price.

“Iran’s enemies use excuses like missiles or our nuclear programme, but they are actually looking for our surrender. Trump has unveiled the truth that the US will only be satisfied with Iran’s surrender. But surrender will never happen, our nation is powerful,” Khamenei said.