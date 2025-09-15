US President Donald Trump condemns beheading of Indian-origin man by illegal alien from Cuba

On Sunday (14th September), US President Donald Trump condemned the beheading of Indian-origin motel owner Chandramouli Nagamallaiah in Dallas city of Texas.

In a post on ‘Truth Social’, he emphasised, “I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country.”

“This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country,” Donald Trump pointed out.

Trump reacts on the brutal killing of Indian origin man Chandra Nahamallaiah. pic.twitter.com/aQDmLDYHZn — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 15, 2025

He vowed to take strong action against illegal immigrants residing in the United States.

“This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!” Donald Trump concluded.

Chandramouli Nagamallaiah was brutally murdered by Cuban national Yordanis Cobos-Martinez (a Cuban national after being told not to use a broken washing machine.