US President Donald Trump hints at review of all government contracts of Elon Musk’s companies as the feud continues

US President Donald Trump and his one time biggest ally Billionaire Elon Musk fell apart hard in the recent days. The two have been at the loggerheads over Trump’s tax and spending bill, which Musk says has a lot of wasteful expenses.

Now, Donald Trump has hinted that his administration may go ahead with the review of all of Elon Musk’s federal contracts. Aboard Air Force One, the US President said that a review of Musk’s extensive contracts with the federal government was in order. Trump said, “We’ll take look at everything. It’s a lot of money.”

Donald Trump had also said that he is not particularly interested in talking to Musk now after White House officials had tried to arrange a call between them to broker a truce.

ELon Musk, meanwhile, has kept up his criticism of Trump’s bill on X, a platform owned by him.