US President Donald Trump threatens China with 50% additional tariffs from April 9

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on other countries has sparked a global economic meltdown with markets crashing everywhere. However, the US President is not done yet, he is threatening China with additional 50% tariffs after the Communist country imposed retaliatory tariffs on US.

US President Trump, on Monday, April 7, threatened China with 50 per cent additional tariffs unless they withdrew their retaliatory duties on US exports by April 9, 2025.

In a post on his social media platform TruthSocial, Trump said, “If China does not withdraw its 34 percent increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50 percent, effective April 9th.”

Trump’s tariff wars have already caused markets across the world to go into a meltdown. Several countries, including India, have seen a massive loss for investors after Trump’s tariffs came into effect.