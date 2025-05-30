US President Donald Trump’s tariffs to remain for now after Appeals Court grants stay

A day after a US Trade Court had ruled that President Donald Trump had exceeded his authority in imposing the tariffs and ordered an immediate block on them, Trump has got some positive news from United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington.

The Appeals Court granted a bid from the White House to temporarily suspend the lower court’s order. This now reinstates most of the Trump tariffs. The Court has also ordered the plaintiffs in the cases to respond by June 5 and the administration by June 9.

In its appeal against the ban on tariffs, the Trump administration said the decision issued by the trade court a day earlier had improperly second-guessed the president and threatened to unravel months of hard-fought trade negotiations.