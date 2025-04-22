US Vice President JD Vance slams Washington’s old ‘preaching attitude’ towards PM Modi

US Vice President JD Vance, who is currently on a visit to India, tried to distance the current administration from the attitude of the previous US administrations. On Tuesday, April 22, Vance distanced the current Donald Trump administration from what he described as Washington’s earlier “preaching” attitude toward India.

The American VP added that both the countries have a lot to offer each other.

“Now we’re not here to preach that you do things any one particular way. Too often in the past, Washington approached Prime Minister Modi with an attitude of preaching”, the American Vice President said.

JD Vance added that the previous US administrations saw India as a source of low-cost labour and used to criticise PM Modi’s government. Vance also termed the Modi Government as the most popular in the democratic world.

Earlier during his visit to Jaipur, Vance said that his country and India have finalised terms for a trade deal. JD Vance made this statement a day after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.