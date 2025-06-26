On Thursday, June 26, US Embassy to India shared that applicants for an American Visa must disclose the social media handles that they have used during the past 5 years. This comes as US continues to tighten the visa regulations for people looking to come to the United States.

The US Embassy to India posted, “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form.”

Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and… pic.twitter.com/ZiSewKYNbt — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 26, 2025

The embassy further added, “Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit. Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”