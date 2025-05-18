USA: Blast outside fertility clinic in California an intentional act of terrorism, says FBI

One person was killed and 4 others were injured when an explosion rocked California, USA, on Saturday, May 17. Now the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed that the explosion, which took place outside a fertility clinic, was an “intentional act of terrorism”.

While nobody in the clinic was harmed, 1 person was reported dead and 4 others suffered injuries in the explosion that took place just before 11:00 AM local time, less than a mile from downtown Palm Springs, one of the most posh places in the entire United States.

Several buildings in the neighbourhood were also damaged severely due to the explosion.

BREAKING: There are multiple casualties and massive destruction after a bomb just exploded near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. pic.twitter.com/G4YkTJTcWK — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 17, 2025

The local authorities have identified a ‘person of interest’ in the case, but as yet, there is no suspect in the case.

Reacting to the development, FBI’s Los Angeles field office said, “This was an intentional act of terrorism. As our investigation will unfold we will determine if it’s international terrorism or domestic terrorism.”