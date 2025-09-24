The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is making major efforts to establish the state as the “Growth Engine of New India” and the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida is set to host the third edition of the “Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025)” as a significant step in this direction. The event will take place from 25th to 29th September in Hall number 8 and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the official website, Uttar Pradesh’s dedication to promoting industrial excellence and economic progress is reflected in the trade fair. This event supports investment, trade partnerships, and sectoral breakthroughs across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, technology, handicrafts, agriculture, and more, all in line with the goals of Make in India, Vocal for Local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

UPITS will present the state’s social, cultural, and economic assets to a worldwide audience. The event will prioritise sustainability in addition to trade, industry, culture, food, and technical innovation. The Yogi administration has introduced the “Uttar Pradesh Pledges to the Planet” vow, which reaffirms its dedication to climate action and environmental preservation. This progarm is going to showcases Uttar Pradesh’s rise as both India’s green engine and its growth powerhouse.

More than 2,500 stalls have been set up at the program which will witness participation from all 75 districts of the northern state.

“As one of India’s top exporting states, UPITS 2025 aims to provide buyers with an unparalleled opportunity to explore high-quality products and services across diverse sectors,” the official website informed. The government intends to “introduce a strategic three-dimensional approach, categorising buyers into three key segments: International Buyers, Domestic B2B Buyers, and Domestic B2C Buyers.” Every participant will have a focused, effective and fulfilling experience owing to this arrangement. Companies from the mega-industry sector are also exhibiting their goods and services.

Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) and producers of agricultural goods, machinery, seeds, fertiliser and crop protection chemicals will have an important presence at the event. Visitors will have the chance to examine the cutting-edge agricultural methods and technologies used in Uttar Pradesh.

They will experience how the government’s innovative irrigation technologies are increasing yields while saving significant amounts of water and promoting farmers’ prosperity and long-term water security. The “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” program, which has effectively increased the state’s forest cover by around five lakh acres, will also be highlighted in the event.

Since all aspects of agriculture will be represented under one roof, forward-thinking farmers and agribusinesses from throughout the state will be exposed to a global audience. The Mandi Parishad-Agricultural Marketing Directorate, agricultural institutions, education, farm equipment, fertilisers, seeds, and plant protection products will all be on display in the 1,000 square metre exhibition space provided by the Agriculture Department.

Leading businesses from the agri-input industry will also be on display at the Agriculture Department. The newest technologies and solutions for contemporary farming are displayed by these 17 agricultural mechanisation companies, 9 seed companies, 8 fertiliser companies, and 8 crop protection companies. Agriculture Department would also play a key role at the international trade fair. Nodal officers have been assigned to oversee, coordinate, and communicate.

Moreover, IIT Kanpur has a distinct division dedicated to novel agricultural technology and associated enterprises. The Additional Agriculture Director (Extension) will serve as the nodal officer in order to coordinate with the institution.

The event’s primary goal is to position the state as a global centre for sourcing. Small, medium, and large businesses, as well as the state’s varied culinary culture, contemporary technologies, handicrafts, and the treasures of the old One District, One Product (ODOP) program, will all be on display at one location.

(With inputs from ANI)