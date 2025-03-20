Uttar Pradesh: Man named Raja Babu self-operates on his stomach after watching YouTube tutorials, hospitalised after immense pain

In a bizarre incident from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, a man tried to self operate on his stomach and eventually ended up in a hospital anyway. 32 years old Raja Babu. However, he ended up in hospital after the self-surgery with immense pain.

Raja is a graduate in business administration with no background in Medical Sciences, and lives alone in Sunrakh village (Vrindavan), Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. For the past few months, he had been suffering from abdominal pain and when medical consultations failed, he decided to operate on him himself. From YouTube videos, Raja Babu gathered a list of necessary equipment for the surgery, including a surgical blade, a sedative, a needle, and plastic thread to stitch himself up.

He cut open his stomach, trying to pull whatever is causing him pain in the stomach, and then eventually sealed the stomach with 11 stitches. However, by then, the effect of anesthetics had worn off and he screamed in pain. After which, his relatives took him to Hospital.

The man’s nephew Rahul reportedly told India Today that Raja Babu performed the surgery on himself after watching YouTube videos. He has been admitted to SN Agra Hospital in Agra.